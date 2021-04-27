Insider Buying: IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) Insider Purchases 3,203 Shares of Stock

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) insider Stephen Bowler acquired 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £448.42 ($585.86).

Stephen Bowler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IGas Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, January 27th, Stephen Bowler purchased 4,865 shares of IGas Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £437.85 ($572.05).

Shares of IGAS stock opened at GBX 22.91 ($0.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.08. The company has a market capitalization of £28.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. IGas Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 30.82 ($0.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IGas Energy from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 56 ($0.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

IGas Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.