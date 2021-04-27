HNI (HNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HNI (NYSE:HNI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.83 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Get HNI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.10. HNI has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $161,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,454.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $42,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,423.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,238 shares of company stock valued at $212,466 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.