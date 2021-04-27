Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.