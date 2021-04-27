Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in InfuSystem by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 68.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFU opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.15 million, a PE ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.92.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. InfuSystem had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $24.71 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFU. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $205,809.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares in the company, valued at $456,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $61,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

