Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,913 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. 48.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $640.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

