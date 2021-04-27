Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $303,000 Stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of First Community worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Community by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Community by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Community by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 68,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Community by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCCO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $141.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

