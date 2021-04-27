Morgan Stanley Purchases 22,965 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

