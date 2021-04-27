PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of PriceSmart worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,148,000 after buying an additional 265,845 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $73,230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

PSMT stock opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $120,558.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,051,461.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $1,927,400.00. Insiders sold 178,081 shares of company stock valued at $17,067,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

