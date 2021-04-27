Truist Financial Corp Makes New $305,000 Investment in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in FibroGen by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its position in FibroGen by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

