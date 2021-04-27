Morgan Stanley Sells 10,082 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,452 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,161,000 after purchasing an additional 709,035 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 220,946 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,894.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 204,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,523 shares of company stock valued at $154,218 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $21.56.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

