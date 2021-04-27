Morgan Stanley Has $7.37 Million Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,321 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

