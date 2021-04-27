Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

WLK stock opened at $93.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $97.80. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.72.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,589.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 over the last ninety days. 73.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

