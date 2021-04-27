Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $107.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,662,000 after buying an additional 231,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,579,000 after buying an additional 227,170 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $67,557,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

