Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of LSCC opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,710.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.