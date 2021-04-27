Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.09.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 177,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 17,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PB opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

