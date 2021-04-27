Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $147.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of HAE opened at $67.79 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day moving average of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,775,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $24,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7,050.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,939,000 after buying an additional 132,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after buying an additional 71,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

