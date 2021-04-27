Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Lowered to $91.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $140.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAE. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of HAE opened at $67.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.99. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 180,109 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,488,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 71,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

