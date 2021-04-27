iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $127.54 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.18 and a 200 day moving average of $115.75.

