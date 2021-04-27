Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,052 Shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in StarTek were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StarTek by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 76,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in StarTek by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in StarTek by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRT opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. StarTek, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $329.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.27.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.44 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRT. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

