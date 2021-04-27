Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $321,000 in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex alerts:

VERX opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VERX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.