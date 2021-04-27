Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,191 Shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.16% of American Realty Investors worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period.

Shares of ARL opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. American Realty Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $134.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.19.

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

