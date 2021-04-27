Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,287 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.13% of CTI BioPharma worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $235.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.86.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

