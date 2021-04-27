Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OVID. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OVID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $255.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.