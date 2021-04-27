Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $170,000 in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 808,777 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $34,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 780,000 shares of company stock worth $37,720,800. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 4.33. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

