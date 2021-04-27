Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enerplus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 72.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 69,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of ERF opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

