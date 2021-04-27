Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Colony Bankcorp worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 35,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. 25.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBAN opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $142.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

