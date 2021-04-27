11,601 Shares in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison bought 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $99,981. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CDAK opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

