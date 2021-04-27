Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in SecureWorks by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 921,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 205,732 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SecureWorks by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 52,729 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 1.17. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.31.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.63 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

