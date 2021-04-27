Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,544 Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 74,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

ADMS opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,808 shares of company stock worth $72,199. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.