25,834 Shares in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TIMB opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.01. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
TIMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.
TIM Profile
TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.
