25,834 Shares in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIMB opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.01. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). TIM had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $867.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TIMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

