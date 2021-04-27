HC Wainwright Increases Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $160.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.09.

Shares of KRTX opened at $113.78 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $146.97. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.61 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.26.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,012,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,413,500. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

