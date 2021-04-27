Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £124 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a £124 ($162.01) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.02% from the company’s current price.

JET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a £104.60 ($136.66) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £107.49 ($140.43).

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 7,847 ($102.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,209.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,955.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

