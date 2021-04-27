Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TCCHF opened at $12.40 on Monday. Technogym has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $12.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69.

Technogym Company Profile

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, stretching equipment, and tools and accessories.

