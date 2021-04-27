WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Treasurer Sells $16,430.00 in Stock

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Treasurer Nicole M. Breen sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $16,430.00.

WEED stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. WEED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

Get WEED alerts:

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.