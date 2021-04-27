Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total value of C$49,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,683,384 shares in the company, valued at C$44,710,544.21.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$47,901.90.

On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total value of C$48,473.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$49,299.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total value of C$48,463.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$47,441.70.

On Friday, January 29th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total value of C$50,617.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total value of C$57,167.10.

On Monday, January 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total value of C$56,597.40.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.09. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.87 and a 12-month high of C$33.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.67.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

