CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Michael J. Carpenter Sells 33,027 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael J. Carpenter sold 48,564 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $9,483,092.28.

On Monday, February 22nd, Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total value of $5,772,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $224.47 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of -467.64 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after acquiring an additional 249,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after acquiring an additional 459,212 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

