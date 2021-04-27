Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Sells 20,669 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $2,693,997.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $5,869,719.90.

On Friday, February 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 22,250 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $2,763,895.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 7,789 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total transaction of $972,846.10.

On Monday, February 8th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 144,838 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $17,710,790.64.

On Thursday, February 4th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 48,687 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $5,411,560.05.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,589 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $175,298.48.

On Thursday, January 28th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $29,441,588.51.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00.

STAA stock opened at $135.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.09 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $136.10.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. THB Asset Management raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAA. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.