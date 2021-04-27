TriMas (TRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect TriMas to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TriMas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. TriMas has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $54,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,693 shares of company stock worth $3,106,620 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.