Atkore (ATKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore stock opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. Atkore has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $78.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

