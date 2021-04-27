Exponent (EXPO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Exponent to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91. Exponent has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $102.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

