Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.62.

NYSE CCI opened at $186.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.17. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $188.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 152.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 172,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

