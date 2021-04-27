The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Argus

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by Argus from $173.00 to $203.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.05.

NYSE PNC opened at $180.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.23. The company has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $93.27 and a 1-year high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after buying an additional 134,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

