FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $17.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.26. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $529.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $516.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $368.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $423.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.77.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $371.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $214.54 and a one year high of $390.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

