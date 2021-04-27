$839.15 Million in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to announce $839.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $943.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720.06 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $694.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTN. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

MTN stock opened at $326.57 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

