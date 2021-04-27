Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) PT Raised to $32.00 at Truist

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price target increased by Truist from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACBI. G.Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.