$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.26 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion.

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

CASY stock opened at $223.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.26. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $139.41 and a 1-year high of $225.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

