Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $315.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $300.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COUP. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.25.

Coupa Software stock opened at $273.23 on Monday. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of -128.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $243,333.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,661 shares of company stock worth $50,134,878 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

