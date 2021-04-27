Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AZRX. Maxim Group initiated coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Dawson James lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.88.

AzurRx BioPharma stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. AzurRx BioPharma has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) by 100.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.23% of AzurRx BioPharma worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

