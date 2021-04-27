Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brainsway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Brainsway stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. Brainsway has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $140.86 million, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brainsway will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Brainsway at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

