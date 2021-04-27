Zacks Investment Research Downgrades City (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $78.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.67. City has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that City will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. City’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $224,102.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,107 shares of company stock worth $387,716. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in City by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,017 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in City by 1,430.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 57,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in City by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in City in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

